Wentlent appointed parish life director at IC, Greene

Bishop Lucia has appointed Mary Wentlent Parish Life Director of Immaculate Conception Parish in Greene, Chenango County, effective Aug. 15, 2022. Mary has served the parish for the past 10 years, most recently as the pastoral associate. In this new role, Mary will be the pastoral leader and administrator of this faith community in accordance with Canon 517.2. Father James Serowik, Vicar Forane for Vicariate 7, will be the canonical pastor of the parish. Father Paul Machira will continue to serve as the “sacramental minister” at Immaculate Conception. A Parish Life Director (PLD) is professionally qualified, spiritually, academically and by experience to lead a parish. A PLD may be a deacon, religious or lay person and is appointed by a diocesan bishop in accord with Canon 517.2 to lead and officially administer a parish. The PLD is responsible for the growth and development of a parish in response to the mandate of the bishop and the call of the community.