World Marriage Day celebrated

World Marriage Day was celebrated in the U.S. Church and in the Diocese of Syracuse Feb. 14. National Marriage Week USA and World Marriage Day “provide an opportunity for the Catholic Church to focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and the family,” according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

National Marriage Week was celebrated Feb. 7-14; the theme for this year’s celebration was “To Have, To Hold, To Honor.”

“The theme was chosen to highlight how married couples live and renew their wedding promises daily in the building up of the domestic Church in their homes, particularly as many couples and families have spent more time at home together this year” (USCCB).

Pictured clockwise from top right: Joan and Jack Garbinski receive Communion from Bishop Douglas J. Lucia at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt Feb. 13 (photo courtesy Dan Littlepage); Ben and Elizabeth Giordano, married in November 2011, speak about their vocation of marriage at St. James Church in Johnson City; Carol and Dan Vandick, married 61 years, are recognized at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Parish in Vestal (photos provided). Send World Marriage Day photos from your parish to news@thecatholicsun.com.