Young adults from across the Diocese of Syracuse gathered Aug. 21 at Labrador Hollow Unique Area in Tully to hike with Bishop Douglas J. Lucia.

The group celebrated an outdoor Mass with Bishop Lucia at the summit of the Overlook Trail.

After the Mass and hike, the young adults enjoyed a time of food and fellowship with the bishop at Heritage Hill Brewhouse in Pompey. (Photos courtesy Kateri Marie Lickona and Bob Walters)