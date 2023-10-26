DeWitt — Christian Brothers Academy seniors Razi Marshall and Joseph McMahon were named Semifinalists in the 69th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Marshall and McMahon are among 16,000 students — a select group that represents less than 1% of high school seniors nationwide — who qualified for the scholarship program by scoring among the highest in their respective states on the preliminary Standardized Achievement Test (SAT).

Marshall and McMahon have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

The program’s Finalists and Merit Scholars will be named in spring 2024.

Marshall is the son of John Marshall and Nelly Kazzaz of Jamesville. McMahon is the son of Gerald and Katherine McMahon of Syracuse.

National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC, with its own funds, and by approximately 320 business organizations and higher-education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions.