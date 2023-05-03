A ‘sign’ from God: Deaf ministry brings liturgy to life

The proclaimed Gospel is meant to be heard by everyone, but one does not necessarily need ears to hear the Word, at least not in the Diocese of Syracuse.

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia again this year celebrated a special Palm Sunday vigil Mass for the Deaf community at Christ the King Retreat House in Syracuse. Dinner followed the liturgy.

Deaf Ministry, coordinated by Michele Murphy, serves those who are deaf and hard of hearing at Masses throughout the diocese each week and serves as needed at weddings, funerals and other church events.

The goal of Deaf Ministry is to break down the communication barriers between deaf and hearing individuals for full inclusion in the Catholic community.

If you are deaf, have family or friends that are deaf, or are part of a parish or a Catholic retreat center and you need help with getting an interpreter please contact Michele Murphy at (315) 766-6514 (texting available) or email mmurphy@syrdio.org.