An annual Irish celebration again starts as it should: with Mass

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

Editor

Sun photos l Chuck Wainwright

For the 41st time, the green stripe was painted down Salina Street, showing the way for floats, bands, dancers and marchers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a grand parade. And for the 41st time, the day began as St. Patrick would have wanted, with Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

“We really respect the history of Ireland and in Ireland, that’s what they do on the feast day,” Jeanne Smith points out. She and her husband, Byron, were among the very first to take their place in a Cathedral pew that morning, and they know a little bit about the importance of faith on parade day. Byron is the historian and financial secretary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians chapter in Oswego. Jeanne is president of the chapter’s women’s division.

“St. Patrick’s was a holy day in Ireland before it was a celebration day, for a long time,” Byron explains. And Janet Higgins, president of the parade committee, wholeheartedly agrees that holiness is at the center of the celebration.

“It’s one of the most beautiful Masses I’ve ever been to,” she says of the annual gathering at the Cathedral. “It’s one of my favorite parts of the whole weekend, so exciting.”

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia was celebrant and homilist for the Mass. In his homily, he pointed out that he is the first non-Irish bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse. He makes up for it, though, by birth: March 17 is Bishop’s birthday.

“I am born on St. Patrick’s Day,” Bishop observed to a round of applause. “Even my first name, for having such an Italian last name, ends up being Gaelic.”

In his homily, Bishop Lucia remarked, based on St. Patrick’s “Confessio,” that “Patrick was just like us, in many ways.” Like many of us, Patrick faced challenges and found refuge in his faith. Patrick was born in England and, at age 16, was taken captive by pirates and brought to a life of slavery in Ireland. It was there, working as a farm laborer, that Patrick relied on a fervent prayer life to sustain him. After escaping and returning home, he eventually returned to the land of his captors as a Catholic missionary.

“As we prepare to celebrate the Easter mysteries, which Patrick would literally bring to Ireland in the lighting of a pacifier,” Bishop remarked, “he would light up that nation in the encounter with Jesus Christ. Patrick wants us to know that same message today.”