Annual rosary crusade set for Oct. 3 at church in Utica

The 39th Family Rosary Crusade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at St. Joseph–St. Patrick Church, Utica.

This year’s guest speaker will be Father Ronan Murphy, Chaplain of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. Free rosaries, scapulars and blessed Miraculous Medals will be given out, as well as relics in honor of the Year of St. Joseph. Also, first-class relics of Saints Jacinta and Francisco Marto will be venerated.

The sacrament of confession begins at 1:30 p.m.; the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, 2:45 p.m.; the crusade program, 3 p.m. The Holy Rosary will be led by the Knights of Columbus. Also, the healing shawl of St. Padre Pio will be present so that everyone can be blessed.

For further information contact David Piacentino at 315-292-2663 or the St. Joseph–St. Patrick rectory at 315-735-4429, or write to Family Rosary, PO Box 4272, Utica, NY 13504.