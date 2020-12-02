April 15 is deadline for filing proofs of claim in diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case

The Diocese of Syracuse released the following statement Dec. 1:

The Honorable Margaret Cangilos-Ruiz, Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Northern District of New York, has issued an order establishing April 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. as the deadline (Bar Date) for filing proofs of claim in the Diocese of Syracuse’s Chapter 11 reorganization proceeding.

Judge Cangilos-Ruiz’s order, signed November 6, 2020, directs all claimants to submit their claims on or before the Bar Date. If claimants do not file a timely proof of claim, they may forfeit their right to vote on any plan of reorganization and to share in any distributions made to creditors in connection with the Diocese’s Chapter 11 case.

A copy of the signed order, and information on how to file a proof of claim may be obtained by visiting http://case.stretto.com/dioceseofsyracuse/fileaclaim or by calling toll free to 855.329.4244.

The Diocese of Syracuse filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on June 19, 2020, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of New York (Case No. 20-30663).

In a Letter to the People issued on the day of the bankruptcy filing, Bishop of Syracuse Douglas J. Lucia renewed his apology to victims of sexual abuse: “It is my hope that during this process of reorganization and following its completion, we will continue to pray for the healing of those who had been harmed during this very dark chapter of the Church. As your Bishop, I must again, apologize for these heinous acts and ask you all to join me in our diocesan commitment that these acts will never take place again.”

