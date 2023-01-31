‘Battle of the Bishops’ splits bragging rights

Ludden girls and Grimes boys claim wins in hoops matchups

It’s not your typical Friday night high school basketball event, not when the “Bishops” bring their hoops teams to bear in this annual clash.

The Bishop Ludden girls varsity team started the Onondaga High School League evening off with a convincing 70-40 win over rival Bishop Grimes on the Cobras’ court. Ludden (7-5) was led by Amarah Streiff with 25 points; Ava Carpenter added 10. Aaliyah Zachery had 14 for Grimes.

In the nightcap, the Grimes boys gained revenge with an 83-52 victory over Ludden. Grimes’ Deng Garang led all scorers with 22; Jon Corl added 17 and Jon Farstler had 10. Joe Dunham led Ludden with 18 points and five rebounds.

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia led teams and their guests in prayer to begin the evening.