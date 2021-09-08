Bishop Grimes staff excited about upgrades in classrooms

By Cory Schad

New and exciting things are happening at Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School as we anxiously await the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Bishop Grimes’ 1:1 Initiative, with Apple, will create a paperless and transformative learning environment.

Beginning Fall 2021, replacing the Chromebook, and included in the standard activity fee for families, each BG student will be equipped with the latest version of the iPad, a product that came as a direct result of all the changes in 2020 for education.

Collaboration and presentation in the classroom will work as never before, with each classroom touting a 70-inch 4K TV and an Apple TV. The flat-screen TVs will be mounted on mobile stands, allowing teachers to have the ability to create different learning spaces in the classroom, unlike the stagnant classroom setups necessary for projection screens and Smartboards.

Bringing the power of the iPad into the classroom will provide all Bishop Grimes students with the tools they need to succeed on day one. We acknowledge our students who may have needs that are not met through the barriers of traditional textbooks, workbooks, notebook, pen/pencil or simple laptop.

The Power of One: An Introduction to FACTS.

Bishop Grimes will elevate its School Management Systems with FACTS, streamlining six platforms into one.

Taking the lessons learned from changes in education in 2020, Bishop Grimes is poised to head into next year with necessary upgrades and changes to our virtual presence; FACTS is one of many ways we plan to do that.

We learned the importance of the virtual process this past year and know that creating virtual consistency and efficiency, while moving toward a paperless environment for our families, students and staff, is important. With that in mind, Bishop Grimes is excited to announce that the evolution will begin this spring with the launch of our new financial, giving and website platform.

Following the launch, we plan to make a full conversion ahead of the new school year in July 2021. FACTS is set to replace the former tuition, website, student information and giving platforms, streamlining everything to one provider. The benefits will be seen for this across the board. With FACTS, families will be able to have one singular login to check their financial information as well as their students’ records and class information. This will allow for the application process to be through that same login vs. the current logins across multiple platforms for families.

Grimes is transforming the roadmap to student success.

The Office of Academic Affairs is excited to announce the creation of a new Student Services program, along with “Bishop Grimes Success,” a newly created academic preparatory class for seventh-grade students here at BG. Bishop Grimes subscribes to the philosophy that students are to be treated as individuals in a caring, supportive environment that fosters the intellectual, personal and spiritual growth of all. We engage with students, families and faculty in the mission and spirit of Bishop Grimes.

Cory Schad (’05) is the Director of Communications and Alumni Relations and the Varsity Baseball Coach for Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School.

ND Jr./Sr. HS in Utica sets

opening Mass for Sept. 23

Campus Ministry at Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School in Utica will have its opening Mass Sept. 23 for the entire school. Father Mark P. Kaminski from St. Anthony’s will be using it as a teaching part of the Mass story, said Carrie Byrne Putelo, Director of Institutional Advancement, Marketing and Admissions for Notre Dame Schools.

Also in September, Campus Ministry will be having its food pantry dropoffs at the Utica Rescue Mission and Mother Marianne’s Kitchen; and will be delivering Heart Pillows in the same month to the cardiac unit of the St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System. Campus Ministry is also working on supplying coffee and doughnuts for first responders.