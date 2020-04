A life-size representation of Jesus carrying the cross is seen on the grounds of the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Mass. (CNS photo | Octavio Duran)

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia will lead Stations of the Cross tonight at 6 p.m., live from Christ the King Retreat House in Syracuse.

The faithful are invited to join him in prayer via the livestream on Christ the King’s Facebook page.

The evening’s worship aid is available here.