Bishop Lucia condemns violence in Capitol, prays for ‘grace and reconciliation’ for country

Catholic Sun staff report

A day after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol, putting the building on lockdown and interrupting the count of electoral votes to certify the 2020 election, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia issued a statement condemning the violence.

“This morning I give thanks to Almighty God for the restoration of the rule of law in our nation,” the bishop wrote. “I resolutely condemn yesterday’s violence and lawlessness in our nation’s Capitol, the seat of American democracy. This mob scene was no mere act of civil disobedience for which fellow citizens have been jailed. It was an outright attempt to subvert the democratic process on which this nation is built, and those who participated in it through their actions or instigating words need to be held accountable.”

The bishop commended those who worked to restore public safety amid the chaos as well as members of Congress for working together to continue their duties, and underscored the sacredness of all human life.

“Incoming President Biden said yesterday, ‘Enough is enough is enough!’ I couldn’t agree more! It is time for this nation to return to being ‘One Nation Under God,'” Bishop Lucia said.

The bishop’s full statement follows:

“This morning I give thanks to Almighty God for the restoration of the rule of law in our nation. I resolutely condemn yesterday’s violence and lawlessness in our nation’s Capitol, the seat of American democracy. This mob scene was no mere act of civil disobedience for which fellow citizens have been jailed. It was an outright attempt to subvert the democratic process on which this nation is built, and those who participated in it through their actions or instigating words need to be held accountable.

“To all who in the midst of yesterday’s turmoil sought to ensure public safety at the risk of their own lives, we offer both gratitude and prayers for their continued well-being. To Members of Congress who worked together in the face of such opposition, I can only pray that such compassion and kindness across the aisle will find a renewed place in the hallowed halls of Congress.

“The events of yesterday remind our nation once again of the sacredness of human life. I pray as well that this lesson will not be lost when considering actions which directly attack innocent and defenseless human life, such as abortion and euthanasia.

“Incoming President Biden said yesterday, ‘Enough is enough is enough!’ I couldn’t agree more! It is time for this nation to return to being ‘One Nation Under God.’ I assure our new president and his administration of my daily prayer for the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on their labors.

“May the coming days of 2021 be a ‘time of grace and reconciliation’ for our beloved country and its citizens. As the First Letter of John reminds us: “Whoever loves God must also love his brother and sisters” (1 Jn 4:21).”

Catholic News Service contributed to this report.