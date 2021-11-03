Bishop Lucia inspires young adults at Theology on Tap session

By Kathryne A. Sparaco

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia joined young adults from around the Diocese of Syracuse to kick off the Fall Series for Theology on Tap.

The free series, titled “Getting in the Game: How to Be a Starting Player in Your Faith,” started on Oct. 20 at Bagg’s Square Brewing Co., Utica, and Oct. 21 at PressRoom Pub, Syracuse, with Bishop Lucia’s talk at both locations: “Know the Coach’s Game Plan: 5 Key Plays.”

The series runs for four consecutive Thursdays in the Utica and Syracuse areas as a way for young adults to come together for fellowship and to learn more about Catholicism.

“As young adults, there is a special place for us along the journey of faith,” said Program Coordinator Kateri Lickona. “The series creates a powerful experience for young adults that is more discipleship focused and also enables us to focus on a theme.”

Using sports analogies, Bishop Lucia, a former boys basketball coach, offered encouraging insights, urging young adults to seek out a relationship with Jesus, regardless of where they are right now. “The Lord does not care about where we are on the journey. He meets us in our weakness,” he said. “You don’t have to be uncorrupt to be a saint.”

Michael Songer, who attended the Syracuse gathering, was very moved by the bishop’s talk. “It reminded me of the Church’s ongoing commitment to accompany one another in our journey towards Christ,” Songer said.

Bishop Lucia also spoke on the importance of faith and service, inviting young adults to take an active role in bringing faith alive. “Faith and service in the Church not only heals wounds, it builds bridges and it can help heal the church. Those acts lead people back to God,” he said, stressing the importance of treating all people with dignity. “The best thing you can do is to live your faith wherever you find yourself. Every single person has to be treated with respect.”

Bishop Lucia also spoke of the upcoming Diocesan Synod, inviting the young adults to think about what the Church is doing well and where the Church might be lacking. Bishop Lucia plans to hold a Synodal Listening Session specifically for young adults and he is eager to listen to any thoughts they would like to share.

The next Theology on Tap sessions are 7-9 p.m. Nov. 10 (Bagg’s, 330 Main St., Suite #1, Utica) and 7-9 p.m. Nov. 11 (PressRoom Pub, 220 Herald Place, Syracuse); speaker Craig Rheaume’s talk is titled “Show Up for Practice: Build Skills and Habits for Success.”

Registration is not required, but by registering online you will receive a ticket at the door that can be redeemed for one free drink (beer or wine). Go to syracusediocese.org and click on Youth & Young Adult Ministry, then Young Adult Ministry.

Kathryne A. Sparaco is the Administrative Assistant for the diocesan Office of Vicar General, Chancellor/Director of Communications, Vicar of Religious and Synodal Planning, and Director of Facilities.