Bishop Lucia to preside at 100th anniversary Mass of Legion of Mary

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia will preside at the 100th anniversary Mass of the Legion of Mary on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse.

The homilist will be Father Richard P. Morisette, Chaplain of the Legion of Mary, an apostolic group of lay men Frank Duff started the Legion of Mary in 1921 in Dublin, Ireland; it came to the United States in 1931. The aim of the Legion is to give glory to God through the holiness of its members. The smallest group, usually formed in connection with a church, is a Praesidium and meets once a week.