Bishop’s Decree on Parish Mergers 6/8/23

MOST REVEREND DOUGLAS J. LUCIA BISHOP OF SYRACUSE DECREE ON THE EXTINCTIVE UNION – MERGER OF THE PARISHES OF SAINT AGATHA (CANASTOTA), SAINT HELENA (SHERRILL), HOLY FAMILY (VERNON), SAINT JOHN (NORTH BAY), SAINT JOSEPH (ONEIDA), SAINT MARY (IRISH RIDGE), SAINT MARY OF THE LAKE (VERONA BEACH), AND SAINT PATRICK (ONEIDA)

Whereas the parish of Saint Agatha was founded in 1883 as a m1ss1on of Saint Patrick (Chittenango) following a transfer of territory from the parish of Saint Patrick (Oneida), the parish of Saint Helena was founded in 1917 following a transfer of territory from the parish of Saint Patrick (Oneida), the parish of the Holy Family was founded in 1974 as a mission of Saint Helena (Sherrill) and Saint Agnes (Vernon Center), the parish of Saint John (North Bay) was founded in 1949 as a mission of Saint Mary (Cleveland), the parish of Saint Joseph (Oneida) was founded in 1893 to serve the needs of the German Catholic population of Oneida, the parish of Saint Mary (Irish Ridge) was founded in 1831 as a mission Church eventually of Saint Joseph (Oneida), the parish of Saint Mary of the Lake (Verona Beach) was founded in 1900, and the parish of Saint Patrick (Oneida) was founded in 1851 to serve the needs of the Irish Catholic population of Oneida, encompassing the territory of Canastota, Vernon, and Verona;

Whereas the other parishes were “linked,” (served by one pastor (c. 526 §1)) in various configurations first in 2008: (1) the parishes of Saint Agatha and Saint Mary of the Lake, (2) the parishes of Saint Helena and the Holy Family, and (3) the parishes of Saint Joseph and Saint Patrick, then in 2012: the parishes of Saint John and Saint Mary of the Lake; then in 2017: the parishes of Saint Mary and Saint Joseph, and finally in 2020: all were “linked” together;

Whereas the reason for these “linkages” were: changing demographics in the Madison and Oneida County, concerns regarding their individual pastoral vitality, ability to celebrate the liturgy, financial situations, and limited resources, their geographical proximity; and the declining numbers of available clergy in the Diocese of Syracuse to provide pastoral care;

Whereas an examination of the condition of the parishes took place in 2019 and 2020, evaluating the sacramental statistics, Mass attendance, finances, vitality of each parish, options for pastoral care, etc., involving the pastors, trustees, finance councils, and pastoral councils of each parish as well as diocesan officials, resulting in a unanimous recommendation to merge into one parish named “Spirit of Hope” (Romans 15:13) in order to provide for the pastoral care of the faithful and to better promote their active engagement in the Church’s mission of worship, evangelization, and care for the poor, the results of which were made known via letters sent to the households of the parishioners of each parish and announcements made at Mass, in the bulletin, etc.;

Whereas I then convoked the Presbyteral Council on 28 February 2023 and presided over it according to the norm of law (cans. 127 §1, 166 §1, and 500 §1), placing the proposed modifications of the parishes of Saint Agatha, Saint Helena, Holy Family, Saint Joseph, Saint Mary of the Lake, and Saint Patrick on the agenda ahead of time, ensuring that a summary of the status of each individual parish was provided to the members of the Council (can. 50), proposing the merger of each individual parish, seeking the informed and free counsel of the members concerning the proposed modification of each individual parish (can. 515 §2), listening to arguments both for and against the proposed modification of each individual parish, and receiving unanimous support for the proposed modification of each individual parish;

Whereas “It is only for the diocesan bishop to erect, suppress, or alter parishes. He is neither to erect, suppress, nor alter notably parishes, unless he has heard the presbyteral council” (can. 515

§2);

Whereas the parish of Saint Agatha has experienced a significant decline in Sunday Mass attendance and in the celebration of the sacraments, has limited resources, and operates at a yearly financial deficit;

Whereas the parish of Saint Helena has experienced a significant decline 111 Sunday Mass attendance and in the celebration of the sacraments and has limited resources;

Whereas the parish of the Holy Family has experienced a significant decline in Sunday Mass attendance and in the celebration of the sacraments, has limited resources, and operates at a yearly financial deficit;

Whereas the parish of Saint John no longer offers Mass and the celebration of the sacraments regularly, but only when there is a need or by request;

Whereas the parish of Saint Joseph has experienced a significant decline in Sunday Mass attendance and in the celebration of the sacraments, has limited resources, and operates at a significant yearly financial deficit,

Whereas the parish of Saint Mary no longer offers Mass and the celebration of the sacraments regularly, but only when there is a need or by request;

Whereas the parish of Saint Mary of the Lake has likewise experienced a significant decline in Sunday Mass attendance and in the celebration of the sacraments, has limited resources, and operates at a significant yearly financial deficit,

Whereas the parish of Saint Patrick has experienced a significant decline in Sunday Mass attendance and in the celebration of the sacraments, has limited resources, and operates at a yearly financial deficit,

Whereas the population of the Madison and Oneida counties has decreased such that there is no longer a need for the current number of individual parishes, the number of priests available in the Diocese of Syracuse to provide pastoral care has decreased while the average age of those available to serve has increased, the financial resources of each parish are directed primarily to the maintenance of buildings and physical plants as well as to provide for adequate personnel, and that various other options concerning the pastoral care of some of these parishes have been attempted and exhausted;

Therefore, in order to promote the good of souls as well as the good of the diocese, I the undersigned Bishop of Syracuse, have decided as follows:

DECREE

1. The parishes of Saint Agatha, Saint Helena, Holy Family, Saint John, Saint Joseph, Saint Mary, Saint Mary of the Lake, and Saint Patrick (and Saint Francis, Durhamville and Saint Therese, Munnsville; previously merged, relegated, and alienated in 2021 and 2022 respectively) are united via an extinctive union-merger to form the new parish of Spirit of Hope Parish.

2. The members of the originating parishes will now become members of the new parish.

3. Given its historical, architectural, and liturgical significance as well as its central location and ministerial import (e.g., the location of the parish school), the principal church will be the church of Saint Patrick located at 347 Main Street, Oneida, New York.

4. The auxiliary churches of Saint Agatha, Saint Helena, Holy Family, Saint John, Saint Joseph, Saint Mary, and Saint Mary of the Lake will remain open. At present, the faithful will continue to have the right of entry to these churches for public worship. Also at present, the Most Holy Eucharist will be reserved at the churches of Saint Agatha, Saint Helena, Holy Family, Saint John, Saint Joseph, and Saint Mary of the Lake (can. 934 §1, 1 °).

5. The regular schedule of Masses and the celebration of the sacraments will be determined by the pastor.

6. All sacramental registers hitherto preserved by each parish are to be conveyed to the office of the newly merged parish currently located at the church of Saint Joseph at 121 Saint Joseph Place, Oneida, New York, where they are to be faithfully preserved according to the norms of can. 535

§§ 1-5.

7. The temporal goods as well as any patrimonial rights and obligations of the parishes of Saint Agatha, Saint Helena, Holy Family, Saint John, Saint Joseph, Saint Mary, Saint Mary of the Lake, and Saint Patrick will be assumed by the new parish. The intentions of the founders and donors as well as any acquired rights are to be respected (can. 121).

This merger will become effective on 11 June 2023, the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ.

This decree hereby revokes and replaces the decrees issued by my predecessor, the Most Reverend Robert J. Cunningham, concerning the parishes of Saint Agatha, Saint Helena, Holy Family, Saint John, Saint Joseph, Saint Mary, Saint Mary of the Lake, and Saint Patrick.

I further order this decree to be made public to all the faithful through its publication on this day, 28 May 2023. This publication on the diocesan website (www.syrdio.org) and in the local diocesan newspaper (The Catholic Sun) will be the legitimate notification. A letter of notification of this decree is to be sent to the parishioners of the parishes concerned by 28 May 2023.

This decree may be challenged by anyone who feels aggrieved by it within the peremptory time limit of ten days from the legitimate notification of the decree, that is, on 28 May 2023, by seeking its revocation or emendation directly from me (can. 1734 §2).

Given at the Chancery of the Diocese of Syracuse on this twenty-eighth day of May in the year of our Lord, two-thousand twenty-three, the Solemnity of Pentecost.