Blessed Carlo is the focus of Mass, exhibits

“To be always close to Jesus, that’s my life plan.” This is a quote from Blessed Carlo Acutis, the young man who, despite his passing at age 15, has inspired so many through his deep devotion to the Eucharist. While he is on a path to hopeful sainthood, his feast is already celebrated on Oct. 12, the date of his death in 2006.

In the Syracuse area there are two upcoming opportunities to get to know Blessed Carlo better and to celebrate the faith that he has helped spread to so many, especially younger members of the Catholic family.

Feast-day Mass at Holy Cross Church, DeWitt

A feast day liturgy will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 at Holy Cross Church, 4112 E. Genesee St., DeWitt. All are welcome to join in honoring Blessed Carlo and his influence on young and old alike with his faith and skills developing the Eucharistic Miracles website. Carlo had great belief in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, and he is one of the spiritual patrons of the current National Eucharistic Revival. Some of the Eucharistic Miracle panels will be on display; inquiries about borrowing them for use in other parishes are welcomed. Coffee and cookies will be served following the Mass.

Liverpool Catholic Community (LCC) exhibits

The LCC comprises Epiphany Parish at St. Joseph the Worker in the Liverpool village as well as the linked parishes of Christ the King in Bayberry and Pope John XXIII on Soule Road. An exhibit of more than 50 of the panels celebrating the Eucharist Miracles, as described above, will be on display Oct. 14-29. A complete schedule of the times and locations to view them can be found at liverpoolnycatholic.org/eucharistic-miracles-exhibition.

Margaret Ostaszewski is pastoral associate at Christ the King and Pope John XXIII, and she shares that the motivation to host the exhibit is basic to the faith. “We want people to realize the truth of the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist and what that means for us today.” AnnMarie Fleet, an active volunteer at the parishes, adds that the LCC is proud to share this “beautiful assembly of miracles of the Eucharist of which people are not aware.”

Brochures, pamphlets and seating areas to review books related to Eucharistic Miracles will be available. On the Eucharistic Miracles of the World website, one can preview photographic copies of all the panels, more than 160 of them, selecting them in your choice of language.