Catholic Charities of Oswego County plans golf event July 14

Fulton — Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), will host its first golf tournament Friday, July 14, at Battle Island State Park. The format is captain and crew, and it’s $400 per team, said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director.

“We’re thrilled by the support we’ve received to date with both individuals and businesses stepping up to help us,” Pekow said. “There are a multitude of sponsorship opportunities for businesses to support us while gaining visibility at the tournament. Among these are Benefactor Sponsor for $5,000, which includes three free teams and premium signage; Humanitarian Sponsor for $3,500, which includes two free teams and premium signage; Charitable Sponsor for $1,250, which includes one free team and company logo on golf cart inserts; and hole sponsorships at $100 each.

”Burritt Motors has come on board to sponsor our hole-in-one contest, and Steve Chirello Advertising, a CCOC board member, is sponsoring the beverage cart. We’ve received a Charitable-level sponsorship from Davis-Ulmer Fire Protection, and we also received Caregiver sponsorships from Wired Technology and Blue Water Capital Management, as well as putting green sponsorships from Universal Metal Works, AmeriCU Credit Union, Lanigan Family Foundation, In Memory of Lucy Perrault and Davis Law Firm; and support from Brookfield Renewable U.S. Hole sponsors to date include Renewed-Vitality, Fulton Savings Bank, Friends of Deana Michaels, Davis Law Firm, Divine Mercy Parish and Eagle Beverage.

CCOC board member Alexandra Fitzpatrick, tournament chair, said: “We’re looking forward to making this, our very first golf tourney, a runaway success. Participants can plan on a great day of golf, contests and prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive, and cash payouts. This is all followed by a delicious buffet served by Kristen Aluzzi and Kristen’s Kitchen at the course.”

For sponsorship or registration information or questions, contact Fitzpatrick at 315-529-6201, or quintessentialcreative4@gmail.com. For more information on CCOC, visit ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.