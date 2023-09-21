Catholic Daughters celebrate a century of service in Fulton

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

Editor

“Certainly today, we celebrate the foundation of living stones that continue to build up our Church.” With those words, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia began his homily during a Mass celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Court Pere Le’Moyne of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas in Fulton.

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) is a national service organization founded in Utica in 1903, just 20 years before the origin of the Court Pere Le’Moyne. The founder, John E. Carberry, was assisted by several other Knights of Columbus. Their goal for the “National Order of Daughters of Isabella” as it was first called was to establish a “charitable, benevolent and patriotic sorority for Catholic women” as their website states. There are 1,150 courts or local chapters like the Fulton group across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam and the Virgin Islands. The national motto is “Unity and Charity,” and the Fulton court aspires to these ideals in the social service ministries they engage in.

Connie Breindel, state regent for the New York courts, says state officers attended the celebration in support and recognition of the “length of time the Pere Le’Moyne has impacted the area. Our two-pronged foundation is spirituality and service,” she added, referring to the specific efforts the local court engages in.

“We do Blessings in a Backpack, we support Catholic Charities, Unity Acres,” added Judy Sterling, the 2nd vice New York State regent and a Fulton native. Local courts are also encouraged to participate in and help underwrite charitable events supported by the national CDA, including organizations like Human Rights International and Habitat for Humanity.

Additionally, the “sisterhood we share” is one of the main reasons women join and support the Catholic Daughters according to Breindel. “We like getting together. You meet people from all across the country,” she adds. Pilgrimages are also among the various CDA faith-sharing gatherings and opportunities.

Heidi Buda, the regent of the local court, is proud of what the local chapter contributes. “We are unity and charity,” she says with emphasis. “We exist for charity. We do fundraisers during the year and, in November, we give all the money away.” Local charities, seminarian support and other worthwhile needs benefit from the proceeds gathered through events like bake sales and drawings. Added into the fund are member dues and various donations the Daughters receive from the community, a testimony to the good work the group performs.

In his remarks, Bishop Lucia likened the public works the Daughters perform to a Catechism class lesson that should be familiar to all Catholics. “We learned the definition of a sacrament to be an outward sign instituted by Christ to give grace.” Drawing a parallel between the definition and the mission of the Catholic Daughters, he added that “we are all called to be the living presence of Christ, a living sign of God’s love in the world today.”

Following Mass, the group gathered at the River Vista restaurant in Fulton for an anniversary celebration. For the members and their guests, it was quite a day.

“I am really excited!” Buda shared. Part of the preparations included a historic view of the past century that group members put together through items and photos archived through the years. “It’s amazing to be part of the great group of ladies and I hope it keeps on going.”