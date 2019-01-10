Catholic Schools of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse to host annual Light the Way Scholarship Dinner

Submitted by the Catholic Schools of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse

The Catholic Schools of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse announce their 13th Annual Light the Way Scholarship Dinner, Friday, January 25, 2019, at the Marriott Downtown Syracuse. The event is sponsored in part by M&T Bank, KeyBank, Mirabito Energy Products, Visual Technologies, and Le Moyne College.

The 2019 Light the Way Award, awarded to a “person or group of people who have had a significant influence on the life of Catholic education” will be presented to Most Rev. Robert J. Cunningham, Bishop of Syracuse.

The Superintendent’s Service Medal Award will be awarded to Tara Nolan, a parent volunteer at St. Mary’s School in Baldwinsville. The Superintendent’s Service Medal Award is given to a “member of the school community that has demonstrated a significant amount of service to a school, and is someone who promotes the mission of Catholic education” in the Diocese of Syracuse.

The annual fundraising event will begin at 6 p.m. with a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, and the much-anticipated basket raffle. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m., followed by the awards presentation at 8:15 p.m.

The Diocese of Syracuse includes 22 diocesan and parish schools, including four high schools, all of which are accredited by the Middle States Association. For more information, visit http://syracusediocese.org/schools/.