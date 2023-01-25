Catholic schools set the bar high for academics as well as faith!

As Catholic Schools Week 2023 is just days away from its kickoff, a local media outlet shared some great news about schools that focus on the ‘Good News.’

In a report published recently by Syracuse.com and the Post Standard, six Diocese of Syracuse schools were among ten private CNY schools where at least 80% of their students scored as proficient on at least one statewide assessment test during the 2021-2022 school year. The news outlets based the report on data they requested from the NYS Education Department. Statewide, the proficiency rates were 47% for ELA and 39% for math, respectively.

Schools included were in a five-county area: Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Cortland and Cayuga. The state assessment tests were in English language arts or math, given in grades 3 through 8.

According to Donald Mills, assistant superintendent of Diocesan schools, success comes down to planning and execution. “The results for Immaculate Conception and St. Mary’s, for example, are a result of their continued focus on data driven instruction to improve student learning and achievement.”

To that point, St. Mary’s School in Cortland had four separate grade level tests make the list; Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville followed with three, St. Mary’s Academy in Baldwinsville had two. Additionally, Holy Family School in Syracuse, Trinity Catholic in Oswego and Blessed Sacrament in Syracuse each had one.

Additionally, non-diocesan private Catholic schools Christian Brothers Academy of Syracuse and Holy Cross Academy in Oneida each placed one grade test on the high-proficiency list:

SOURCE: Syracuse.com, “Which private schools in Central NY scored the best on ELA, math tests?”, January 18,2023

See next week’s Catholic Sun for more about Catholic Schools Week observances.