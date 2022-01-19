CBA announces winners of 31st Annual Corvette Raffle

DeWitt — Christian Brothers Academy is pleased to announce that Jeff Farah of Royal Oak, Mich., is the winner of the school’s 31st Annual Corvette Raffle, sponsored by East Syracuse Chevrolet and SpinCar.

Farah’s winning ticket number was 008222. The second-place winner ($1,000) was Joe Latulipe of Blossvale, N.Y. (Ticket No. 095544). In third place ($500) was Danny McConnell of Culpeper, Va. (Ticket No. 035359).

The names were drawn (livestreamed on the NFHS Network) by CBA President Matt Keough on Jan. 14. Also on hand were Annemarie Mosley, CBA Director of Special Events; Officer Wickes of the Town of DeWitt Police Department; Victoria Beard ’22; and Nate Vault ’23.

Proceeds from the raffle help to benefit the Financial Aid and Scholarship programs at CBA.

“The Corvette raffle is one of CBA’s major fundraising events and something our school community looks forward to each year,” Mosley said. “It is a vital part of sustaining the outstanding programs and facilities we offer our students at CBA. We thank all of those who supported this year’s Corvette raffle, especially given all the challenges we faced with COVID restrictions. Many thanks to our parent volunteers, and we congratulate Jeff Farah, this year’s winner.”

After Keough drew the winning ticket, he phoned Farah and left a message that he was the winner.

“What a way to start 2022,” Farah said when he returned the phone call. “My heart is beating out of my chest right now.”

This year’s car is a 1967 Corvette Convertible.