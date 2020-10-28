Celebrate Hope for Bereaved with your support

Submitted by Tami Scott

Each year in November, Hope for Bereaved (HFB) holds its biggest fundraiser of the year: Celebration of Hope. The evening consists of dinner, silent and live auctions, presentations, and lots of smiles and plenty of fun. This year, in line with the rest of the world, the event will still be held but … virtually.

The good news? Everyone is welcome to participate in the auctions, which can be viewed and bid on starting Wednesday, Nov. 11. The program will be livestreamed beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“People are planning to bring their family or those in their ‘bubble’ together to have an Auction Watch Party where they can browse, bid and buy,” said event chair Margie Nye, noting there are more than 150 silent and seven “Live”/Premier auction items. While bidding is open and free to participate, Nye added that individuals who would like to support HOPE by purchasing a $100 ticket will have their name entered to win one of ten $50 gift certificates.

Additionally, those who are interested in becoming virtual table hosts will not only enjoy a $100 credit toward Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse, but will also receive a Zoom breakout room they can share with up to eight friends.

To quote a past corporate table host, “It sounds like so much fun to get together safely with family and friends at home.” She noted having Delmonico’s preparing delicious food to go is just an added bonus to the night.

Again, everyone is welcome to view and bid on the auction, as well as “attend” the livestreamed event. Just go to HopeFB2020.givesmart.com. Log onto the site or text HopeFB2020 to 76278. Enter your information and get ready to browse, bid and buy.

The event, themed “Find HOPE in Your Journey,” will be livestreamed on localsyr.com.

Below is a breakdown of what to expect:

• Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.: Silent auction opens; “Live”/Premier pre-bids accepted

• Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.: “Find HOPE in Your Journey” begins. Emcee is Dan Cummings of NewsChannel 9. Pictures of your celebration can be sent to CelebrationHOPE@gmail.com. Look for them as our event will be livestreamed.

• Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.: “Live”/Premier Auction begins. Dan Cummings will introduce items and update bidders on the auction action.

• Nov. 14 at 11 p.m.: Silent auction closes

• Nov. 15 at

12 p.m.: “Live”/Premier Auction closes. If you wake up to find someone outbid you, you have until noon to bid again.

Now more than ever, Hope for Bereaved needs your support for its major fundraiser — Celebration of HOPE. Repercussions from deaths during the pandemic, as well as a rise in drug overdose and suicide deaths, led to an increase in requests for our services. HFB has been unable to hold, or must limit, its major fundraisers, which raise over half of its annual revenue and enable it to provide its counseling support groups and newsletter free of charge.

For more information, call (315) 475-4673 or visit hopeforbereaved.com.

Twice as Nice

Support Hope for Bereaved while supporting your favorite restaurant or business. As most restaurants or businesses are just getting back on their feet, it is difficult to ask them for a donation. Please purchase a gift certificate to your favorite restaurant or business and donate it to HFB. Restaurants will be paired with a bottle of wine for the auction. We can ensure our favorite places will be here after the pandemic. They will be supported and HFB will be supported which makes you Twice as Nice. (Donations can be made in memory or honor of someone, which will be recognized on the auction.)