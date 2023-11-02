Celebrating life at Seton Catholic

Respect Life Month was celebrated throughout the Diocese of Syracuse through the efforts of the diocesan Office of Family/Respect Life. Masses for Life are an important part of the awareness-raising efforts. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia celebrated the special liturgy at each of the four diocesan junior/senior high schools: Bishop Grimes in East Syracuse, Bishop Ludden in Syracuse, Notre Dame in Utica and Seton Catholic in Binghamton. These photos are from Seton Catholic, the most recent school visited in the Bishop’s annual tour.

Photos from the other three schools can be viewed here:

https://thecatholicsun.com/respect-life-month-2023-diocesan-school-images/

‘The Sun Is Up’ podcast for Respect Life Month with the Office of Family/Respect Life can be heard here:

https://tinyurl.com/sunisuprespectlife