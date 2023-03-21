Chenango ICC students learn about and share Stations of the Cross

The children in the Religious Education program at Immaculate Conception Church of Greene, Chenango County, created their own Stations of the Cross folder to take home and enjoy with their family. They first walked and prayed at the stations in the church as a group, taking turns reading along the way. At each station, the teachers had prepared an object for the children to collect, representing that station. Back in their classroom, they crafted a purple folder with pictures of each station and tangible objects. The middle school children donated their stations project to the local Veterans Home for the residents there to enjoy. This Lenten idea was shared by the diocesan Faith Formation leaders last year.