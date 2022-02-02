City of Norwich mayor proclaims Jan. 31-Feb. 5 as ‘Catholic Schools Week’

By Sarah Genter

NORWICH — City of Norwich Mayor Brian Doliver made a proclamation in honor of Holy Family School on Jan. 18 at the common council meeting.

The week of January 31 to February 5 is now proclaimed “Catholic Schools Week,” as a way to recognize the hard work of the staff and families of Holy Family School.

“[I] do hereby proclaim the week of January 31 to February 5, 2022, as Catholic Schools Week in the City of Norwich, and encourage all citizens to recognize the dedicated efforts of the faculty, staff, students and family of Holy Family School, as they continue to exemplify the best of Catholic education in our community,” read Doliver.

Staff and families of Holy Family, including Principal Thomas Sorci and faculty member Rachel Ballin, attended the announcement and received a copy of the proclamation from the mayor.

Holy Family School, at 17 Prospect St., has provided education to Norwich children since 1922, making 2022 its 100th year in service to the community.

“This year marks the 100th year, the centennial, of offering a high-quality faith-based education to children of all faiths,” Doliver said. “Each year Catholics nationwide celebrate Catholic Schools Week to recognize the accomplishments of Catholic students across the country. This year the theme, ‘Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service,’ continues to be proudly shared.”

The private school offers education to children in preschool through sixth grade, which includes traditional classes such as math and science, as well as art, music and physical-education classes. Additional support for parents includes a Parent Teacher Organization, tuition-assistance programs through the Diocese of Syracuse, and a before- and after-school care program called “Holy Family Kidzone.”

“Catholic schools have a commitment to provide all students with an education that emphasizes academic excellence, the formation of moral values, and a strong commitment to community service,” said Doliver. “Since 1922, with the support of surrounding parishes and the guidance of the Diocese of Syracuse, Holy Family School, previously St. Paul’s School, has been serving the children and families in our community.”

Holy Family is planning several projects for its centennial year. Read more about it in next week’s Evening Sun!

Editor’s note: Article By Staff Writer Sarah Genter from the Evening Sun newspaper in Norwich, NY. The original story can be found at evesun.com, specifically at https://www.evesun.com/news/stories/2022-01-19/35930/City-of-Norwich-Mayor.

Our thanks to the Evening Sun (Norwich) for allowing us to share this coverage with you in the Catholic Sun.