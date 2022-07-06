Cocktails, dinner and conversation!

Bishop Lucia engages young couples and families on the faith

By Dc Tom Cuskey | Editor

A n invitation to dinner and conversation can be informal yet inspiring and informative. That was the perfect recipe for “Cocktails, Dinner & Conversation with Bishop Lucia,” a program sponsored by the diocesan Office of Family and Respect Life Ministry.

Recently, a number of young couples, and a few of their infant children, gathered at A Mano Kitchen & Bar in downtown Syracuse to break bread and share their thoughts with Bishop Douglas J. Lucia and members of the diocesan family ministry team.

“We want to hear more about what these couples are looking for, how we can support them going back to their parishes and doing more types of things like this,” said Lisa Hall, director of the diocesan family office. Important topics, she added, were about “building community among their parishes, pastoral care areas and one another.”

Topics for the evening centered on three areas: origins and growth of faith, marriage preparation and enrichment, and baptism and family life. Each table discussed these and related finer points in small groups, followed by a table spokesperson reporting to the entire group about what was shared, learned and — most importantly — enjoyed.

“To hear the discussions happening with people, to hear the liveliness of the community, the sense of love for the Church was beautiful,” said Hall, adding that the office “learned how we can better walk with one another” and assist young families in their faith journeys.