Collaboration leads to a day of ‘Family, Faith & Fun’

It was a magical day. Truly, it was, in more ways than one.

A magician – rabbit in hat, of course – was just one part of an entertaining Family, Faith and Fun Day held at Christ the King Retreat House on Sunday, August 20. Nearly 100 people attended the free event, enjoying entertainment, games, food and faith. The day started with Mass celebrated by Father Thomas Ward of St. Daniel Church in Lyncourt and featured indoor and outdoor events with something for everyone.

Made possible through a generous grant from the Good News Center in Utica, the retreat house partnered with the diocesan Family/ Respect Life Office to provide a wholesome event rooted in family, faith and fun.

Enjoy the photos and read the full story in the next Catholic Sun.

Sun photos by Rick Kocienski l Wainwright Photography