Communities join for ‘Pins, Parishes, and People’

LIVERPOOL — In early September the youth ministers of Liverpool parishes Christ the King, Pope John XXIII, and the linked communities of Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Joseph the Worker started a plan to get the youth of the parishes to come together. They recently held a bowling event that drew teens from the three parish communities for a night of faith and fun!

“We figured the teens all know each other through school. Why not bring them together in faith?” said Father Zach Miller of Christ the King. “Although the youth ministry teams will remain separate, we can work together bringing our teens together in faith and fun to build bridges among our Liverpool parishes.”