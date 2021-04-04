St. Rose nets 2021 Holy Mackerel Award!

The Catholic Sun and the Diocese of Syracuse teamed up once again to crown a parish or school as the best Lenten fish fry in the diocese — complete with the coveted Holy Mackerel trophy and bragging rights for an entire year!

Last year, St. Rose of Lima Parish in North Syracuse edged out Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square to win an incredibly close and highly competitive contest. (The friendly rivalry and hijinks that ensued were worthy of their own awards. See last year’s highlights for just a sampling.) This year, the video challenges and meme war continued.

After a spirited season, St. Rose of Lima Church and School in North Syracuse has again netted the Holy Mackerel Lenten Fish Fry Award!

This is the parish’s second win, and the fourth win for pastor Father Chis Celentano. He previously won the Holy Mackerel in 2018 and 2019 as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish.

Congratulations to St. Rose, and thank you to all the parishes and voters who participated!