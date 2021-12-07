Curran named Director of Government Relations of NYS Catholic Conference

Kristen Curran, an experienced Albany lobbyist and government-affairs professional, has been appointed Director of Government Relations for the New York State Catholic Conference, Executive Director Dennis Poust announced.

In her new role, Curran will represent the interests of the Conference at the state legislature on a broad range of public-policy issues. She comes on board Jan. 1.

“I am thrilled to be joining the talented and dedicated team at the New York State Catholic Conference,” Curran said. “The work of the Catholic Church enriches our communities and lifts up those in need. I’m looking forward to advancing these initiatives so that the Church may serve New Yorkers more effectively and continue to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Poust said, “Kristen brings a wealth of talent, experience, and established relationships to this position, and possesses a deep understanding and appreciation for the breadth of Catholic social and moral teachings. We couldn’t be happier to have her advocating for the Bishops’ public policy priorities at the state Capitol.”

Born and raised in Albany, Curran is a product of Albany Catholic schools and a graduate of Siena College, where she received her bachelor of science degree. An attorney admitted to practice in the Third Department of New York State, Curran received her juris doctor degree from Albany Law School. She has been a lobbyist for nine years and has extensive experience in organized labor and all levels of government.

She lives in Albany with her husband and three children. They are parishioners of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville.

The Catholic Conference represents the Bishops of New York State in public-policy matters.