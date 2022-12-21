East Syracuse K of C council supports local pregnancy-care centers and other charities

By James Mostrom

Contributing writer

When the Father Leo Finley Council 5186 of the Knights of Columbus needed to divest itself of its council house in East Syracuse this past fall and move into the St. Mary’s Parish Center in Minoa, it followed through with its mission of charitable works and the promotion of life. This was accomplished by contributing a substantial amount of its proceeds to pregnancy-care centers such as Birthright Pregnancy Services, New Hope Family Services and Joseph’s House for Women. Additional donations were made to In My Father’s Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides meals to the homeless, and Francis House, which cares for hospice patients. The Knights distributed more than $17,000.

The contributions to pro-life causes were also eligible for additional funding from the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus based in New Haven, Conn. Through the amount of these contributions, the Father Leo Finley Council was able to “max-out” this additional funding for these organizations. In correspondence with the council, Marilyn, a volunteer and accountant for Birthright, wrote: “We so much appreciate all the help we get from the Knights. … You cannot believe how important your support is. We couldn’t do it without you!”

Donations from the Knights amounted to several thousand dollars each.

The Knights of Columbus was founded in 1882 by Father (now Blessed) Michael McGivney as a Catholic financial-benefit society for the protection and support of the families of its members. Since its beginnings in New Haven, it has expanded worldwide. The Father Leo Finley Council was founded in the 1960s and for many years owned its council house on Center Street in East Syracuse. Being associated with the parishes of St. Matthew in East Syracuse, St. Mary of the Assumption in Minoa, St. Francis in Bridgeport and Holy Cross in DeWitt, it now shares space in the Parish Center at St. Mary’s. It continues to raise funds through monthly pancake breakfasts and other means for the support of seminarians and the annual Bishop’s Burse, along with pro-life charities. Membership is open to Catholic men in good standing. Information is available from Bert Calnon at 315-463-4424.

Knights of Columbus Council 5186 member Steven Schill contributed to this article.