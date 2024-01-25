Eli is at it again

Cortland youth is raising funds for another Heifer International gift

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

Editor

Most grandparents hope that a little bit of the good deeds they model rubs off on their grandkids. Eli Niver’s elders can rest assured of that hope coming true … and hope is the title of this new chapter in Eli’s life.

The “SMS Hope” is an ark that Eli is raising funds to buy through Heifer International. The nonprofit group’s goal is to help feed as many of the 821 million people in the world who go to bed hungry every night. Eli’s late grandfather was a longtime supporter of the group and now Eli is following in his footsteps.

“This year I’m trying to raise money to help buy another ark,” Eli reports on his GoFundMe page. “Two years ago, I worked really hard and through my amazing community and friends, I was able to buy an Ark through the Heifer International organization that helped support many people around the world. This year, I want to try to do it again and help even more people.”

An “ark” is not an actual boat, but it channels something similar to Noah’s Ark efforts. Purchased through Heifer International’s catalog of items and ideas, the ark Eli is hoping to buy is a package of farm-worthy animals to help do more than simply feed a third-world community. It enables a community to become a self-sustaining source of food now and into the future. The Gift Ark donation includes two water buffaloes, two cows, two sheep and two goats, along with bees, chicks, rabbits and more, according to the Heifer International website. The organization offers education as well.

“I chose to raise money for the Heifer International project because it is a cause that means so much to me,” Eli says on his page. “My Great-Grandpa Ed started donating to this cause when he was still alive over 30 years ago, and by carrying on what he started, it feels like a part of him is still alive.”

Eli also has a professed love of animals so the ark theme is a perfect fit for his project. Naming it the “SMS Hope” underscores Eli’s drive to make his desire to help others a reality, not just once but twice. His goal is $5,000, the price of one ark.

Contributions may be made on Eli’s GoFundMe page: http://tinyurl.com/elisarkgofundme .

To learn more about Heifer International visit https://www.heifer.org/.