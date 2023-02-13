Endicott parishes host Steubenville mission

“Are you truly happy?”

It’s a great question, one that will be asked of those seeking spiritual peace at a March retreat hosted by the parishes of St. Ambrose, St. Anthony & St. Joseph in Endicott. Ministers from Steubenville (Ohio) Parish Missions will lead the retreat the evenings of March 12 through 14 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 300 Odell Ave. in Endicott. While Steubenville is a name associated closely with youth ministry, this retreat is open to all ages and all faiths free of charge.

“We went to the Steubenville Youth Conference last summer with a group of students,” explained Beth DeAngelo, youth minister at the linked Endicott parishes. “They were advertising the parish mission at the end of the conference. As soon as I saw that, I reached out.” That contact resulted in Father Ken Kirkman, pastor, and his team engaging the group for the spring spiritual gathering.

The mission begins each evening at 6:30 and will consist of presentations by noted speaker Jackie Francois, praise and worship time and Eucharistic adoration. Refreshments and fellowship time will conclude each evening’s program. Nightly topics are “Knowing the Love of God,” “Knowing My Purpose” and “Living in the Power of the Holy Spirit.”

To register and for more information, visit cvent.me/BM1KBb or contact DeAngelo at 607-427-1284.