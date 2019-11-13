Liverpool parishes host baby shower

LIVERPOOL — The linked parishes of Christ the King and Pope John XXIII hosted a baby shower to support Birthright the last two weekends of October. As the Church celebrated Mary, our Mother, during the month of October, Father Zach Miller offered the support of the parish families to other families in need. The children and families in the parishes’ faith formation classes collected items including baby wipes, diapers, blankets, toddler winter coats, and baby bottles. Teens helped arrange the items and load them in cars to take to the families who need them. Father Miller, Deacon Tom Cuskey, Tony Maio, and Elizabeth Fallon thank the faith communities for their generous response to the drive to help the youngest among us on their new journey of life, love, family, and community.

(Courtesy Elizabeth Fallon, Pastoral Associate/ Director of Faith Formation, Pope John XXIII)