Third Annual Holy Family Festival planned for June 12 and 13

Head over to Holy Family in Syracuse on June 12 and 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. for the third annual Holy Family Festival. The Holy Family School community, including faculty and students, work hard each year to prepare for this festival, and all proceeds go to Holy Family Parish. Featuring food trucks, bounce houses, raffles, silent auctions, adult beverages, and much more, the festival is a great way for people in the community to come together in a fun and family-oriented way.

On June 12, Holy Family School students will open the festival by leading the Pledge of Allegiance followed by singing “God Bless America.” On June 13, the McDonald School of Irish Dance will open the evening with a performance. Live music will be presented each evening, as well: ATLAS will perform on June 12 and The Mere Mortals will perform on June 13.

Each classroom at Holy Family School created a themed basket to be raffled off, with themes including the zoo, family fun game night, rainy day s’mores fun, back to school, ice cream party, beach and summer fun, arts and crafts, and New York State lottery. Tickets for the Super Raffle will continue to be sold and the final raffle drawing will be on June 13 at 8:10 p.m.

The cost for entry is $5 for children aged three and up, $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, children two and under are free, and the family max fee is $30.

Holy Family School principal Daryl Hall gives tours of the school every other Saturday at 9:30 a.m. During tours, prospective families learn about daily schedules and student work, and receive a folder filled with information to take home with them. Interested

families can call Hall at 315-487-8515 with any questions or to be added to the next tour.