Faithful invited to join 9 Days for Life novena

The annual 9 Days for Life novena, an initiative of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, will be prayed by faithful across the country Jan. 21 to 29. The central intention of the novena is that all human life will be respected; materials provided for each day highlight a specific intention with an accompanying reflection, prayers, and suggested acts of reparation. The daily intentions are below; visit www.9daysforlife.com to sign up to receive the novena’s daily prayers by email, text, or app notifications.