Seven children from the Oneida churches of St. Joseph and St. Patrick received their First Communion May 2 at the 10:45 Mass at St. Patrick’s. They are (L-R front row) Emily Wright, Kendyl Sheedy, and Noah Mariano; (L-R back row) Alexandra Sanderson, Maryrose Dygert, Phoebe O’Mahoney, and Whitney O’Mahoney. (Photo courtesy Barbara Rudd)