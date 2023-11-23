For 74th year, OLP makes it delectable for the electorate

By Tom Maguire

Associate editor

They’re still there, a lively assemblage of cooks, servers and patrons.

The 74th Annual Election Day Spaghetti Supper at Our Lady of Pompei School in Syracuse was on target at lunchtime Nov. 7, said the OLP/St. Peter Church pastor, Father Daniel Caruso, wearing his chef’s attire, including a puffy hat.

A singer and keyboardist entertained the crowd of chattering diners who lined up for heaping portions of spaghetti, along with meatballs, fresh bread, salad and cookie.

The parish had worked over the past few days making 5,600 meatballs, 200 gallons of sauce and 750 pounds of spaghetti. Most of the food is donated, and if the parish buys it then people step forward and make donations to cover the cost.

“The parishioners come together every year,” Father Caruso said, “and it’s amazing what they’re doing. It started off a little slowly, with the people coming in at lunchtime but it picked up and I think we’re on target. They’ll slow up a little bit in the afternoon and then we have a dinner rush again tonight.”

The parish was hoping the supper pulled in at least $15,000 to $20,000 for the school.

“The money helps,” Father Caruso said, “but it’s also to let people know that we’re still here. I think a lot of people drive by and don’t know the parish is open, don’t know the school is still open, and it gets them in here.” The visitors also got to see children’s artwork on a chef theme.

Sixth graders volunteered at lunchtime, and a number of OLP’s former students who are now in high school came back and helped during the day and talked to the visitors about their dining experience.

“It raises funds but it also raises awareness,” Father Caruso said.

The hubbub “is always pretty consistent,” he said, “that’s why as soon as I can I slip out for a few minutes.”

Father Caruso seemed to be in demand, so he hadn’t eaten yet. He awaited his chance “between the lunch rush and the dinner rush.”