Remember the last time you purchased a laptop, unboxing and setting it up, making sure it had the software you need and worked like it should?

Imagine doing that more than 600 times.

Diocesan IT director Justin Bartlett (left), specialist Ryan Covert and Chris Garrett (who is not pictured) are getting that number of Chromebooks ready for students beginning the new diocesan school year next week. The office handled a similar amount last year. They are IT people — they love doing this, thank God.