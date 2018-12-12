‘Good and faithful disciples’ honored with Immaculata Awards for Service

By Katherine Long | Editor

The behind-the-scenes heroes of parishes across the diocese took center stage Dec. 9 as the Immaculata Awards for Service were presented at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

The Immaculatas were instituted in 2011 as part of the diocese’s 125th anniversary celebration. The awardees, nominated by their parish leaders, are “those who generously and unselfishly give of themselves to their parishes and whose love for the Church has been shown through their devotion to the Holy Father, as well as to our Diocese. They are the unsung heroes in our midst who build up our parish communities by extraordinary service in parish ministry in volunteer service.”

This year, 113 honorees from 84 parishes and apostolates were recognized for their dedication and commitment to their faith communities.

“You are the ‘living stones’ who know, live, and share your Catholic faith,” Bishop Robert J. Cunningham told the awardees in his homily during the Vespers service. “True missionary disciples that proclaim the Gospel in both word and deed.”

“These are difficult days for the Church. Its beauty has been seriously tarnished by those who should have been exemplary witnesses to the Gospel and faithful to the people entrusted to their care,” Bishop Cunningham said, acknowledging the recent painful revelations of clergy sexual abuse in the local and global Church.

“Today, however, is a celebration of hope. Dear honorees, your steadfast faith, your good example, and your selfless generosity in sharing your faith by reaching out to others as Mary did are heartwarming and vibrant signs that the Body of Christ — the Church that we love — is blessed with good and faithful disciples. Thank you so much.”

Two of those faithful disciples are Connie Bertrand and her son Daniel Bertrand, of St. Joseph’s Parish in Lee Center, one of two mother-son duos honored with Immaculatas this year.

Connie and Daniel are “just lovely people, very warm, and very faithful,” said their pastor, Father Robert Kelly. Their decades-long service to the parish has been wide-ranging, from helping with parish dinners and picnics to Daniel’s three terms as president of the parish council.

Connie said she and her late husband brought up “three wonderful boys” in the parish and that she and Daniel “just love helping other people!”

“We help out wherever we’re needed,” she added.

Both said they are thankful to be able to minister in the parish they’ve been part of for so many years.

“We thank the Lord for blessing us with St. Joseph’s. It’s a beautiful church,” Daniel said.

Therese Chawgo is this year’s honoree from Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Stephen the King in Oswego.

Well known for her tireless work as chair of the parish’s festival — an annual event that involves numerous volunteers producing a feast of traditional Polish dishes — Chawgo also does much more, noted Deacon Nick Alvaro, administrator of the parish.

“She’s also a trustee, she does finance, she does parish council, she’s on the leadership committee for the new church,” he said. “That’s just this year!”

Like so many of her fellow honorees, however, Chawgo was quick to share the credit.

“I’m humbled,” she said of the award. “But I have to accept it on behalf of the volunteers from the parish, not just me. There are so many people and I couldn’t do it without them all.”

2018 Immaculata Award honorees listed by region and pastoral care area

Peter B. Olson Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville

Raymond Shandorf St. Vincent de Paul, Syracuse

Jerry Ball Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse

Joseph P. and Janice A. Procopio St. Mary, Minoa

Walt and Debbie Gardner St. Francis of Assisi, Bridgeport

Michael and Susan Rauer St. Matthew, East Syracuse

J. Claude Pilon Holy Cross, DeWitt

Vincent Smith Forester Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse

James and Patricia Prettyman St. Anthony of Padua, Syracuse

Martha Tamayo De Vergara Spanish Apostolate – West, Syracuse

Joan Hantke Our Lady of Hope, Syracuse

Bernard Feldman Most Holy Rosary, Syracuse

Patricia Schramm St. John the Baptist-Holy Trinity, Syracuse

JoAnne A. Merola Our Lady of Pompei-St. Peter, Syracuse

Joan M. Leskoske Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Syracuse

Abraham and Leslie Morelli St. Augustine, Baldwinsville

Roberta Lee Boyden St. Mary of the Assumption, Baldwinsville

Patrick and Madelyn Duffy St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Baldwinsville

James and Maureen Bowers St. Joseph the Worker, Liverpool

Anne Marie Lara Immaculate Heart of Mary, Liverpool

Michael and Kathryn King Pope John XXIII, Liverpool

Thomas J. Hachey Christ the King, Liverpool

Dan and Cindy Hoosock St. Daniel, Syracuse

John and Donna Iannuzzi St. Margaret, Mattydale

Terese L. Money Sacred Heart, Cicero

Robert and Kathleen Lane St. Michael-St. Peter, Syracuse

James and Maureen Brown Holy Family, Syracuse

Penelope P. Anderson St. Francis Xavier, Marcellus

Philip and Leslie Felice Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Syracuse

Anne Marie Masterpole St. Cecilia, Solvay

Marie D. Iadanza Our Lady of Peace, Lakeland

Madeline C. Nolan St. Patrick, Jordan

Lucas Erno Church of the Nativity at St. Leo, Tully

Gayle Bays Church of the Nativity at Immaculate Conception, Pompey

Shane Michael Manthey St. Patrick Mission, Otisco

Lynn Marie Bridget Handy Cunningham Church of the Nativity at St. Joseph, LaFayette

Kathleen C. Moore St. Margaret, Homer

Rosemarie Tenney St. Malachy, Sherburne

Carlotta J. Iannello St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus, New Berlin

Gene and Cathy Rood St. Joseph, Oxford

Anita C. Urda Immaculate Conception, Greene

Bill and Millie Coughlin St. Thomas Aquinas, Binghamton

Francis J. McManus St. Patrick, Binghamton

Walter and Lorraine Kessler Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Binghamton

Paul Davis St. John the Evangelist, Bainbridge

Thomas and Emma McMullen St. Agnes Mission, Afton

Michael Meagher St. Paul, Binghamton

Bernadette Mars St. Mary of the Assumption, Binghamton

Lawrence Koch St. Francis of Assisi, Binghamton

Carolyn Pignatelli St. James, Johnson City

John W. and Mary S. Choynowski Holy Trinity, Binghamton

Pauline Utimazrui St. Vincent de Paul-Blessed Sacrament, Vestal

Marjorie Telfer Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal

Eugene D. Flood Ss. John and Andrew, Binghamton

Margaret M. Hale Our Lady of Lourdes, Windsor

Frank and Constance Cardullo St. Joseph, Sanitaria Springs

Alex Muehl St. Mary, Kirkwood

Brigitte Pettersen St. Joseph Church, Deposit

John and Doris Rovente Most Holy Rosary, Maine

Richard Fiori Holy Family, Endwell

Donald V. Mastro St. Joseph, Endicott

Roberta Sullivan St. Anthony of Padua, Endicott

Anna Vezendy Christ Our Light, Pulaski

Judith LaMay St. Anne, Mother of Mary, Mexico

Mary V. Orr St. Stephen, Phoenix

Gene E. Piasecki Holy Trinity, Fulton

Therese Chawgo Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Stephen the King, Oswego

Murphy James Brancato Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph, Oswego

Catherine (Kay) Pullen and Roger Pullen Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Paul, Oswego

William B. Spath Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Mary, Oswego

Jacqueline McKelvey Our Lady of the Rosary, Hannibal

Anthony Paolozzi Our Lady of Lourdes, Utica

Michael V. Bambino Our Lady of the Rosary, New Hartford

Joseph and Maxine Szeliga Holy Trinity, Utica

Hank and Patty Esser Sacred Heart-St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills

Sean and Jennifer Clive St. Anthony, Chadwicks

John and Theresa (Grassi) Reale St. Mary of Mt. Carmel-Blessed Sacrament, Utica

Scott and Susan Evans St. Mark, Utica

Richard James Dukette III St. Joseph-St. Patrick, Utica

Steven R. Jones St. Joan of Arc Mission, Morrisville

Brian and Doreen Kelly St. Paul, Rome

Daniel Bertrand and Connie Bertrand St. Joseph, Lee Center

Roger and Diane Bartholomew St. Mary-St. Peter, Rome

Sally Haley St. John the Evangelist, Camden