Handmade with love

Woodworker Ryan Prochna had a special delivery for Catholic Charities of Onondaga County on July 13: a four-foot-tall pedestal and cross made from ash and walnut wood, with a beautiful crucifix affixed to the front. The wood was harvested over four years ago, then rough cut at the saw mill, kiln dried and sent to Prochna’s workshop in Syracuse. It took several days to complete the project.

“This is a beautiful and thought-provoking handmade woodwork that we are so fortunate to receive,” said Mike Melara, executive director of Catholic Charities.

According to Prochna, Catholic Charities is “the home that it deserves. It’s in good hands and I don’t think it could go to a better place.”

The cross and crucifix can be found in the agency’s chapel, centered in front of the altar.