HOPE Appeal funding supports critical services

ABOVE: Diocesan Deaf Ministry director Michele Murphy (left) and Hope Appeal executive director Beth Hoey meet with a deaf parishioner from the area.

Ministering to the sick and dying

By Eileen Jevis

Staff writer

“Is anyone among you sick? He should summon the presbyters of the church, and they should pray over him …” (James 5:14).

Deacon Dare Dutter serves at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt. He is also the director of hospital chaplains for the diocese. His service to the Church and as a pastoral care minister requires flexibility, organization, compassion and listening skills, to name a few.

Dc. Dutter said that when someone goes to the hospital, they are injured or sick and are scared. Many fear what is going to happen next. “Hospital chaplains are specially trained to listen, empathize and be the presence of Christ,” he said. “The ministry is about accompanying people before the end-of-life experience, right up to the end of life.” The deacon and Rev. Dr. Ejike Innocent Onyenagubo, who is the full-time Catholic priest at Upstate Hospital, work together to provide comfort and care to patients and families in need. “When he and I visit with families, Father Innocent asks them to talk about the person who is ill or dying. We ask them to describe the person’s qualities. A lot of times, that is the basis for a good encounter and the families find joy and peace in talking about their loved ones.”

“I think presence is so important when it comes to end-of-life care,” added Father Christopher Ballard, pastor of Spirit of Hope Catholic Community in Oneida. When Father Ballard served in Syracuse, he was frequently called to hospitals, nursing homes and private homes to administer the Sacrament of Last Rites or Anointing of the Sick. “I want people to know that these moments are very special to the family. It can be a fearful thing to imagine the experience of a family going through a loss, but it is a very privileged time.” Father Ballard said that he is often moved when he sees a family holding their loved one’s hand, crying, and laughing together. He said during the COVID pandemic, he saw too many people die alone. “On one particular call, the family was outside the room looking through a glass door because the person had COVID. I went in to anoint her and pray with her. She died while I was holding her hand. Her children and grandchildren were outside the room watching. It was heart-wrenching.”

Deacon Dutter said there are plenty of Pastoral Care ministries and many opportunities to volunteer to visit the sick, homebound and those in nursing homes. He encourages those who are interested in volunteering to call any hospital or nursing home and inquire about their volunteer training programs. “Most hospitals have a spiritual care department. Or you can ask to speak with the chaplain to get more information and get started on the volunteer process,” he said. Those interested in a more comprehensive training program can contact the Formation for Ministry Office at (315) 470-1491.

“The Hospital Ministry program is one of the many important programs supported by the HOPE Appeal,” said Beth Hoey, executive director of the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse. “These sacred moments are made possible by the generosity of parishioners throughout our diocese. I want people to know that their support matters. They are helping people they may never meet. They are providing hope.”

Making the Word of God accessible to all

Deaf Ministry is another HOPE Appeal–funded program. The ministry breaks down communication barriers to allow deaf individuals or those who are hard of hearing to be fully involved in the Catholic community. Michele Murphy is the Coordinator for the Deaf in the Office of the Deaf Ministry.

Murphy said the Deaf Ministry is one hundred percent supported by HOPE Appeal funding. The funding enables the staff to hire interpreters, set up hearing loops (an assistive listening technology for individuals with reduced ranges of hearing) and offer closed captioning for approximately 60 individuals each year. “We follow people through their journey with God,” said Murphy. “We start in elementary school and support them until they go to college, allowing them to participate in Mass, religious education, parish functions and making their sacraments.” Stanley from Blessed Sacrament was able to make his First Communion and Confirmation by utilizing the support services available, explained Murphy. “We also support hearing children from deaf families.”

Murphy said some teachers who teach Faith Formation have hearing needs, like Jill at St. Paul’s Church in Whitesboro. “She has been teaching for five years and is now in the Formation for Ministry program. We support our parishes by getting them what they need to help people achieve their calling from God,” she said.

Murphy encourages parishioners, family members, friends and visitors to reach out to the Deaf Ministry Office if they need assistance, especially for special occasions such as Baptisms, other sacraments and funerals. If you or someone you know needs these services, contact Michele Murphy at (315) 766-6514 or mmurphy@syrdio.org.