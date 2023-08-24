House of Providence to honor three with annual awards

By Kathryne Rakowski

Contributing Writer

Catholic Charities is gearing up for the 38th annual House of Providence Awards Dinner to be held on Wed. Sep. 27 at The Oncenter. This year’s honorees will be Fr. Frederick Daley receiving the Bishop’s Award, David de Silva posthumously receiving the President’s Award, and Al-amin Muhammad receiving the Humanitarian Service Award.

Funds raised by this event will support more than 40 Catholic Charities programs and will benefit over 13,000 individuals. The dinner also highlights and celebrates its three honorees and all they have done for this community.

Fr. Frederick Daley, pastor of All Saints Parish in Syracuse, was ordained in 1974. Since then, he has been committed to diversity, inclusion and justice. He has led All Saints in supporting many local organizations that serve Syracuse’s most vulnerable communities, many of which are affiliated with Catholic Charities. He is known for sharing his vision of love and inclusivity, and providing a welcoming space for the many refugees who attend All Saints Parish.

“From serving the homeless, stocking our food pantries and working with the refugees, Fr. Fred, through his steady leadership, humility and compassion, is an inspiration to all of us,” shared Michal Melara, Diocesan Director of Catholic Charities.

David de Silva, who passed away on January 22, 2022, lived his entire life in Central New York, and spent his accounting career assisting not-for-profit organizations. As an employee at Dermody, Burke, and Brown, CPAs, he developed and managed the firm’s not-for-profit niche which served over 100 organizations in Central New York. He also served as treasurer and trustee for numerous community organizations and was an auditor for Catholic Charities for over 30 years. Melara remembers how deeply de Salva cared about the work he did.

“He was much more than an auditor to us,” he said. “He took the time to understand our work and all the complexities associated with operating a large human service agency. Dave was invested in our success, rooting for us and the people we serve.”

Al-amin Muhammad is the founder and executive director of We Rise Above the Streets Recovery Outreach, Inc. The organization was founded in 2014 in Atlanta and moved to Syracuse along with Muhammad when he arrived in 2015. The organization provides food, clothing and resources for the homeless and underrepresented. Along with seeking opportunities to mentor at-risk youth, Muhammad also organizes Sandwich Sunday each week and has led volunteers in providing over 10,000 sack lunches to vulnerable individuals over the past eight years, as well as clothing, shoes and personal hygiene products. Melara most admires Muhammad’s enthusiasm and indomitable spirit in serving others.

“You can’t help but feel better after spending time with him as hundreds of people do every Saturday at his meal program,” Melara shared.

For more information on the House of Providence Dinner and its honorees, please visit Catholic Charities of Onondaga County online: www.ccoc.us/giving/house-of-providence-awards