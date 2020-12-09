Immaculata Awards for Service presented to dedicated parish volunteers across the diocese

Years of tradition combined with pandemic year flexibility as the diocese’s 2020 Immaculata Awards for Service were presented.

The Immaculatas were instituted in 2011 as part of the diocese’s 125th anniversary celebration. The awardees, nominated by their parish leaders, are “those who generously and unselfishly give of themselves to their parishes and whose love for the Church has been shown through their devotion to the Holy Father, as well as to our Diocese. They are the unsung heroes in our midst who build up our parish communities by extraordinary service in parish ministry in volunteer service.”

The awards are typically presented during a special Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. This year, however, mindful of coronavirus concerns and protocols, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia directed pastors to present the awards to the honorees in their home parishes.

Bishop Lucia blessed the Immaculata Award medallions during a Mass at St. Margaret’s Church in Mattydale Nov. 28. Originally scheduled to take place at the Cathedral, the Mass and blessing were moved to St. Margaret’s when portions of Syracuse were designated a COVID-19 “orange zone” and church attendance was limited to 25. Parish representatives at the Mass brought the blessed medallions back to their parishes; pastors were to confer the awards at Mass on the Second Sunday of Advent or the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception.

In his homily Nov. 28, Bishop Lucia reflected on the meaning of the Immaculata Award. The Immaculata is “an award that speaks of service. An award that actually speaks of being alert to the Lord as he comes into the lives of our parish communities. And so on this particular Sunday, even though we are in the midst of the coronavirus and everything still is up in the air and cases seem to be increasing, we know that again, through the service of these folks who will receive the award, God is with us. That our God is a God of accompaniment. A God who comes to walk with us. And that is the whole theme of the Advent season.”

Photos of some of this year’s honorees appear on these pages; turn to page 10 for a list of all honorees. Share photos of your parish’s Immaculata Award recipient by sending to klong@thecatholicsun.com.

Honorees William and Judy Ann Dougherty of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Syracuse stand with Rector Father Andrew Baranski. (Photo courtesy Father Baranski) Father Severine Yagaza presents Joan Decker (at left) with the Immaculata Award at Blessed Sacrament Church in Syracuse. Decker is accompanied by her daughter, Christine Hayes. (Photo courtesy Robert Decker) Honorees Peter and Patricia Ferguson of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal stand with their award (Photo courtesy Jackie Adams). Father Robert Chryst, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Syracuse, sits with honoree Martha Winterton (Photo courtesy Danielle Cummings) Father Jason Hage presents honoree Dan Koehl of St. Joan of Arc in Morrisville with his award (Photo courtesy Father Hage)

2020 Immaculata Award honorees

Josie Abounader

St. Joseph/St. Patrick, Utica

William & Pamela Aiken

St. Anne, Mother of Mary, Mexico

Karen Babicek

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Endicott

Eileen Balsley

Christ Our Light, Pulaski

Dick & Kathy Bensley

St. Stephen/St. Patrick, Whitney Point

Matthew & Barbara Bishop

St. Margaret, Mattydale

Michael Brunner

St. Ambrose, Endicott

Richard & Alicia Calagiovanni

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse

Nancy & John Cannizzaro

St. John the Baptist/Holy Trinity, Syracuse

Christine Carguello

St. Mary of the Assumption, Minoa

Patricia Cashier

St. Daniel, Syracuse

David & Kathy Cizenski

Our Lady of Hope, Syracuse

Sally Copley

St. Patrick, Jordan

Philomena Corsi

St. Anthony, Cortland

Eric R. Cote

Sacred Heart, Cicero

Yolanda Dancesia

Ss. Cyril & Methodius, Binghamton

Joan Decker

Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse

Nick DiFulio

St. Rose of Lima, North Syracuse

William & Judy Ann Dougherty

Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Syracuse

Jerome Dubos

Most Holy Rosary, Syracuse

Susanne Dunne

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Verona

Larry & Patty Ehlinger

St. Joseph, Rome

Don & Helen Falardeau

St. Mary of the Assumption, Baldwinsville

Marie Felice

Our Lady of Pompei/St. Peter, Syracuse

Peter & Patricia Ferguson

Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal

Joseph C. Fleury

St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament, Vestal

Kathryn Franco

St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus,

New Berlin

Fred & Mary Ann Furtek

St. Augustine, Baldwinsville

Marian Godfrey

St. Joseph, Oxford

Rocco Griffo

St. John the Baptist, Rome

Sister Harriet Hamilton, OSF

St. Mary, Cortland

John Hohl

St. John, Bainbridge & St. Agnes, Afton

Mary Eileen Horan

Saints John & Andrew, Binghamton

Scott & Donna Igler

St. Francis of Assisi, Binghamton

Jay & Lori Johnson

St. Patrick/St. Anthony, Chadwicks

Mary Katherine Johnson

St. Joseph, Camillus

Florence Jutton

St. Charles-St. Ann, Syracuse

Patrick Kelly

Assumption Church, Syracuse

Maureen Kimble

Immaculate Conception, Greene

Ursula King

St. Mark, Utica

Dan Koehl

St. Joan of Arc, Morrisville

Terry Kotlarz

St. Francis Xavier, Marcellus

Frances Kriese

Holy Family, Syracuse

Fred & Irene Lenga

Church of the Holy Trinity, Binghamton

Michael & Kathleen Lucarelli

St. Malachy, Sherburne

Angelo & Carmelina Manoiero

St. Anthony & St. Agnes, Utica

Kate McMahon

St. Michael & St. Peter, Syracuse

John & Joy Metzger

The Mission of St. Bernadette, Constantia

Joseph Morris

Most Holy Rosary, Maine

Olga Mulpagano

St. Vincent de Paul, Syracuse

Connie Murabito

St. Mary of the Assumption, Oswego

Robert & Joan Payne, II

Historic Old St. John, Utica

Craig Peets

Epiphany Parish, Liverpool

Vincent Penna

St. Mary of the Assumption, Binghamton

Patricia Piedmonte

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Baldwinsville

Lynne Pletl

St. Bernard, Waterville

Gail Rau

Pope John XXIII, Liverpool

Leo Rayhill

Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville

The Romano Family

Christ the King, Liverpool

Jean Sajna

St. Matthew, East Syracuse

Eva Schmidt

St. Paul, Binghamton

Herbert Secor

Transfiguration, Rome

Patricia Sheridan

St. Mary, Clinton

Joseph & Laurie Siniscarco

St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament, Utica

Bernard Solan

Our Lady of the Rosary, New Hartford

JoAnne Smith

Divine Mercy, Central Square

Rachelle Smith

St. Francis of Assisi, Bridgeport

Benjamin Stuttard

St. Joseph, Oriskany Falls

Mary Sugar

Holy Trinity, Fulton

Joseph & Janice Swain

St. Mary, Hamilton

Joy Twiss

Spirit of Hope Catholic Community, Oneida

Michael Vaseleck

St. James, Johnson City

Daniel J. Verna

Our Lady of Lourdes, Utica

SP Outreach Ministries Volunteers

St. Patrick, Binghamton

STA Outreach Ministries Volunteers

St. Thomas Aquinas, Binghamton

Mike & Kathy Wajda

St. Paul, Rome

Rita White

Holy Cross, DeWitt

Henryk Widomski

Holy Trinity, Utica

Martha Winterton

St. Anthony of Padua, Syracuse

Margaret Woodruff

St. Stephen, Phoenix