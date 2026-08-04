Influencers of Ordinary Time

Recently, a youthful acquaintance shared with me his future career ambition to be “an influencer.” As a sign of my ever-increasing age, I was skeptical that the full-time influencer life is “a thing” for anyone other than celebrities. To my surprise, however, I learned that recent surveys indicate that over half of Generation Z aspires to have a career as an online influencer!

Certainly, celebrity endorsements and prominent spokespeople for products, services, and ideas have long shaped our public consciousness. But, in the modern sense, influencers are all those who generate an online following to persuade others to purchase particular products, visit specified destinations, attend popular events, and adopt carefully curated lifestyles of all kinds — and much more. As their influence grows, the most successful influencers can, indeed, earn comfortable livings when companies pay them to promote their offerings. I understand the appeal that life as an influencer may have to the young. It dangles before them the possibility of fame, fortune, popularity, impact and, yes, influence.

I have to admit, however, that the underlying premise of modern influencer culture saddens me. Essentially, it requires those in positions of influence to convince their followers both that their lives are lacking in some way and that they should, therefore, part with their money, time, or energy to fill that gap with products, services, or impossibly perfect lifestyles. It also means that people can become more willing to make important decisions about what they will buy, do, or believe based on what strangers tell them.

It is easy to rail against the culture of influencers and see the harm that can be done when they influence others to acquire what they may not need, do what they should not, or grow discouraged with a daily life that does not involve an impeccable home, flawlessly accessorized outfits, and “elevated” dining experiences. (For the record, the word “elevated” is a personal pet peeve of mine.)

Yet, in a broader sense, we are all influencers, and we are all influenced.

The term ‘influencer” has its roots in the ancient Latin word “influentum,” which means, simply, “to flow into.” It was coined to refer both to rivers that have an impact wherever their waters flow as well as to unseen forces from the stars which were, in bygone years, believed to hold powers over the human heart.

All we say and do can flow into the hearts and minds of others like rushing rivers — or, for the shyer among us, like trickling creeks! This then moves the hearts and minds of others silently and unseen, just as the stars of ancient skies were once believed to have done. What would happen if the role of influencer was taken seriously by all those who aspire to the responsibilities it holds?

Through the years, I have been deeply influenced by so many. Those whose influence has been the greatest have never been strangers on a screen, but those nearest and dearest whose care for my well-being was unquestioned. My parents, beloved family members, dear friends, caring teachers, holy priests, and wise guides (and those who wear several of these hats) have all influenced how I see the world, both this one and the next. The example of my experienced colleagues influenced and continues to influence how I teach and write. My students’ idealism and enthusiasm have reshaped my perspective in many ways. Great saints whose lives have lit up the centuries have influenced me by their good examples in so many paths to holiness.

As I give thanks for all the influencers who have changed my life, perhaps the challenge to all — young and old, myself included — is: How will we use our influence? How will what we say and do bring others to see what is good, beautiful, and true? How will our influence help others to see the face of God? How will our influence inspire, console, and encourage?

As surveys show, many hope to be influencers to sell those lesser worldly goods of fleeting value that bring temporary happiness. But what would happen if these same ambitious, tech-savvy, confident Gen Zs and their elders paused prayerfully to consider that we all have the opportunity and responsibility to be influencers. Whether it is in our own small corner of the world or on broader platforms, how might our influence be a blessing to all whose lives we touch every day of our ordinary time?

Lucia A. Silecchia is a professor of law at the Catholic University of America. “On Ordinary Times” is a biweekly column reflecting on the ways to find the sacred in the simple. Email her at [email protected].