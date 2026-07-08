Experiments in Catholicism: Live from the Cathedral: It’s Catholic TV!

The last time you visited your mailbox, you might have received a mailing emblazoned with the words “Hope Appeal 2025 Impact Report.” Thanks to your generosity, the campaign was a huge success and the Foundation team wants to give you a snapshot of the impact of your gifts!

Believe it or not, my work for The Catholic Sun is not my full-time job — I serve as the office assistant to the Foundation of the Diocese of Syracuse. I spend most of my time processing gifts, communicating with our parishes, and helping our donors.

In this role, I’ve received the gift of learning about the impact of the 26 ministries the appeal supports. From handwritten notes to phone calls or emails, I get to hear stories of hope from all across the diocese just about every day. However, there is one ministry I hear about the most — CatholicTV and the Sunday TV Mass!

Sunday TV Mass is produced by Rick Mossotti and filmed by Mark Yafchak, with help from Josh Corcoran and Tom Andino in the Office of Liturgy, along with priests from all parts of the diocese, and beautiful musicians. In 2024, I received an email asking if I would be able to help this team by lectoring for the Sunday TV Mass. I had already been lectoring for the daily Mass at the Cathedral and just took it as another opportunity to proclaim the Word of God.

Around the same time, my grandma, Lorraine Healy, was in her final months of life. At 93, she was a devout communicant of Holy Cross Church in DeWitt who loved Jesus, the Blessed Mother, and her very large family. She was always there to support her 21 grandchildren at sporting events, musicals, and graduations. It didn’t matter what we did; we could always count on seeing Grandma in the audience. I knew she’d be thrilled to see me living my faith on the Sunday TV Mass.

Until I found out that the Mass would air at 6 a.m. Knowing my grandma, she would have stayed up all night, worried that she might oversleep and miss it. So I opted to tell her after it had aired.

Unfortunately, a few weeks later, my grandma found herself in the hospital after a fall. After a restless night, she turned on the TV early in the morning, hoping to catch Mass. To her surprise when she turned on the TV, she was shocked to see her granddaughter reading from the lectern! She immediately called my mom.

My mom awoke in a panic to hear her phone ringing.

“Guess who I just saw on the TV — Emily!” she exclaimed. She told her how the woman she shared a hospital room with was also Catholic and she told her, “That’s my granddaughter!” and they watched the rest of the Mass. My mom was relieved that she didn’t have to rush to the hospital before the sun came up.

When I woke up a few hours later, my mom recounted this story to me, and we laughed about it. To my grandma, it didn’t matter that it was 6 a.m. or that my mom might have wanted to continue sleeping; her granddaughter was on the TV, and she needed to tell everyone!

Sadly, my grandma passed away about a month later. While it was a devastating loss, I have this memory of her final weeks, and it brings me joy.

As Christians, we know that our life doesn’t end when we pass from this earth; the souls in heaven are still with us. Whenever I lector at Mass now, I know that my grandma is still in the audience, cheering me on from heaven.

We live in a time where everyone appears to be connected, but in reality, we are more disconnected than ever. Although some of our Catholic family members might be prevented from attending Mass in person, they are still an important part of the body of Christ.

In Matthew 11:28, Jesus says, “Come to Me all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Your support of the HOPE Appeal ensures that the Mass is broadcast every Sunday, so the entire body of Christ can experience just some of this rest.

Experiment of the Week: Do you have a friend or family member who would benefit from watching TV Mass on Sunday? Make sure they know how to access it on their TV or devices.