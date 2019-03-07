Notre Dame Pro-Life Club hosts baby shower

Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School’s Pro-Life Club hosted a baby shower Feb. 28, 2019. (Photo provided)

Submitted by Notre Dame Schools

UTICA — To the outsider, it was a typical baby shower: Pale pink and blue balloons sprinkled the cafeteria and pastel umbrellas hung from the ceiling. Larger-than-life blocks spelling the word BABY sat center stage on a table piled high with gifts. The gift table was overflowing with adorable onesies and pacifiers, boxes of wipes, and several plush stuffed animals. Students giggled their way through silly shower activities, and door prizes were awarded.

On February 28, Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School’s Pro-Life Club hosted a baby shower with all gifts donated to community agencies for moms in need. The shower was able to raise more than 1,500 gifts and $500 to donate to CareNet and Evelyn’s House. The students organized the event to provide for single mothers and to celebrate life. Organizers Alex Bonilla and Alex Cresci, both seniors who helped to re-start the club as freshmen, stated, “It’s important for us to show that we respect life at all stages.”