Lourdes Camp appoints Gregory Vaga as new camp director

Lourdes Camp, Inc.’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregory Vaga as camp director, following the retirement of Michael Preston, who served in the role for 41 years. As director, Vaga is responsible for supervising all camp programming and staff, as well as managing off-season events and ground facilities.

Vaga, a resident of Syracuse, worked under Preston for 12 years at Lourdes Camp, at Ten Mile Point on Skaneateles Lake. Starting as a camp counselor in 2010, he proceeded to become the digital media director for Lourdes Camp in 2015. Vaga has served on the Lourdes Camp Board of Directors’ marketing and fundraising committee and most recently worked as co–assistant director under Preston.

“I am honored and grateful to be selected as the new director for Lourdes Camp,” Vaga said. “Mr. Preston had such a positive impact on campers and staff as well as the greater community, and I am fortunate to have learned so much from him during his tenure. I look forward to being a part of the future of Lourdes Camp and continuing the legacy that Mr. Preston has built.”

Lourdes Camp is a separately incorporated entity of Catholic Charities of Onondaga County that provides an opportunity for children to grow spiritually, physically, emotionally and socially in a wholesome, caring outdoor environment.