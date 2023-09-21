Meet the new principals!

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

Editor

Students in diocesan schools across the seven-county area are on the bus, back at their desks and perhaps complaining about how much homework they already have. Teachers are back to work, too, of course. We would like to introduce you to three school principals who have taken on their new roles this academic year.

Rachel Ballin, Holy Family Elementary School, Norwich

Rachel Ballin’s initial introduction to Holy Family came in 2013 as a first-grade parent, and it’s been a continuous journey to the top spot in the building ever since. Four years later she became a substitute teacher and support staff member, took over PreK4 duties in 2018 and moved down the hall to move up to first grade duties in 2021. She has served on both sides of the PTO, as a parent-member and teacher representative. She’s also been engaged as part of the diocesan Pre-K Task Force and in the Middle States accreditation processes.

“I am excited and deeply humbled to be principal,” she shared with the Sun. “Holy Family School has held a very special place in my heart for many years. It is truly an honor to be able to support and guide our students, faculty, staff and families each day.”

Ballin is looking forward to collaborating with faculty and staff to create a learning environment where all students feel safe and nurtured. Her goals include continuing to make the school a place where students “can grow, learn and thrive to the best of their ability. We will be blending school traditions with new experiences to create engaging learning opportunities for our students.” Her daily mission is to “continually ensure the success of every student and our whole school community in the years to come.”

Catherine Mackey, St. Mary’s Academy, Baldwinsville

Cathy Mackey’s journey to catechist started the same way many parents come to be involved in such activities: Her daughter wanted Mom to be her faith formation teacher. Mackey said yes and has been sharing faith ever since, more than 20 years later.

Mackey has taught at Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School, worked in faith formation at St. John the Baptist/Holy Trinity parish in Syracuse and has served for several years as faith formation director for the linked parishes of St. Mary of the Assumption and St. Augustine in Baldwinsville. The transition to principal of St. Mary’s Academy is, well, academic.

“What we do is God’s work,” she told the Sun. “And I want to make sure that our mission as a church continues always.” With bachelor’s degrees in education and sociology to her credit and a passion for sharing her faith, she asked herself, How can I keep growing? She found ways.

Mackey went back to school, earning a master’s in pastoral theology and a graduate certificate in Catholic theology. “I fell in love again with learning.” In 2020, she earned her certificate in church management through Villanova University, nationally certifying her as a lay ecclesial minister, in step with requirements from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. She was one of only 25 people in the country to achieve the honor.

What is her focus in this new role? “I think it’s going to be about forming the whole person. I want to look at each individual child’s needs, and say, ‘What do you need from us?’” She continued that St. Mary’s should be an “academic institution and a church to help you grow in faith and knowledge; that’s what I’m looking for.”

Dr. Laura Rouse, Rome Catholic, Rome

Dr. Laura Rouse was introduced as the new principal by the school’s board in July. She served in public education for over two decades as a world languages teacher progressing to teacher leader, elementary assistant principal, district instructional specialist and director of curriculum for PK-12. Dr. Rouse earned her undergraduate degree and master’s in education from SUNY Oswego and completed her C.A.S. and Ed.D. in educational leadership at Syracuse University.

Coming to Rome Catholic is a Holy Spirit story.

“Had you asked me that a year ago, that wouldn’t even have been on my radar,” she said. The suggestion came one day from an acquaintance who knew of the Rome Catholic need, followed by television commercials for “The Light Is On” diocesan campaign that caught her attention that evening. “And I checked the website, that’s how I started. And that’s how I ended up here.”

Rouse expressed a commitment to work and collaborate with the school leadership team, faculty, staff and community members on fostering student learning through faith-based academic practices. Why now and why at Rome Catholic? “Jesus called, I answered,” she replied. ”I feel so honored to be able to serve in this capacity, working for the glory and honor of God. It’s just a wonderful thing.”