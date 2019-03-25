Mr. Malachi Clark to be Ordained to the Transitional Diaconate April 27 at Sts. John & Andrew, Binghamton

Syracuse, New York – Mr. Malachi Clark, a seminarian of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, will be ordained to the transitional diaconate on Sunday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sts. John & Andrew, Binghamton. Ordination to the transitional diaconate is the next step for Malachi on his journey to the priesthood.

A native of Binghamton, Malachi attends seminary at St. Mary’s, Baltimore. He is the youngest of eight children and spent his pastoral year at Holy Family Church in Syracuse. During that time, Malachi underwent surgeries and twelve weeks of chemotherapy for testicular cancer. He is currently cancer free.

Malachi recalls first considering the priesthood in kindergarten. “I’d go to daily Mass and I saw what the priest did at the altar,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘Maybe that’s what I want to do with my life.’” Following a year as a transitional deacon, Malachi will be ordained to the priesthood in June 2020.

Most Rev. Robert J. Cunningham, Bishop of Syracuse, will celebrate the Mass. Additional coverage will be available at thecatholicsun.com and youtube.com/syrdio.

For more information about vocation promotion programs in the Diocese of Syracuse, visit Facebook.com/vocationssyracuse.